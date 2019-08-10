Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,717.70% and a negative net margin of 526.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,483. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90.

RGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Hagan sold 39,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $48,009.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 66,979 shares of company stock worth $85,896 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

