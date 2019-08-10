Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $410.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $398.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.89. The company had a trading volume of 461,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,785. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $287.66 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,339,000 after purchasing an additional 113,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.