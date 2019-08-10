Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

AKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

NYSE AKS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $819.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.07. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

