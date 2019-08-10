Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Shares of RWT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,679,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

