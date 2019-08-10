Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Wiener sold 1,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $17,190.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $19.13 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 148.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

