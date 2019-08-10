Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Stake Boosted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Red Hat makes up 8.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.11% of Red Hat worth $36,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHT remained flat at $$187.71 during trading hours on Friday. 999,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $189.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $934.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RHT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.37.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

