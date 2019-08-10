Raymond James Trims Stantec (TSE:STN) Target Price to C$34.50

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$31.00 to C$30.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.50. 1,795,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$904.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$892.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 115.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$96,774.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

