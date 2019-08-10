Raymond James Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Raymond James reissued their underperform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.62.

IMO opened at C$33.04 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$32.44 and a one year high of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

