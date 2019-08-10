Raymond James Analysts Give Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) a $92.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $92.00 price objective on Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,120. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

