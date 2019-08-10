Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $67.71. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 273,455 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.14.

About Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

