Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $219,078.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $287,532 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,318,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $16,601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rambus by 573.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 554,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 471,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,221,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. 215,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,369. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

