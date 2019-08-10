Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of METC opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

