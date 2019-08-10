Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, reports. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

QRTEB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

