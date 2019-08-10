Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

QDEL traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,550. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,231 shares in the company, valued at $18,676,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 28,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,653,466.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,750 shares of company stock worth $5,156,267 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Quidel by 178.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

