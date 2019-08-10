Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.56. Qudian shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,892,744 shares changing hands.

QD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Qudian in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 38.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Qudian by 30.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qudian by 34.5% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

