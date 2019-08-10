Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QTRH stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.76. 228,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.00.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.