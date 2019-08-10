Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
QTRH stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.76. 228,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.00.
About Quarterhill
