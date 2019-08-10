Quantstamp Price Down 21.2% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Binance and GOPAX. Quantstamp has a market cap of $6.77 million and $132,441.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00258995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.01242915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00092419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, GOPAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

