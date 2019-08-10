Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.28. The company had a trading volume of 117,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $127,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $768,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,106 shares of company stock worth $1,887,961. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

