Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ORIX by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 55,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ORIX by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IX. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 36,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,450. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $84.51.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

