Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 233,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000.

ALDR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 434,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. On average, analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALDR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

