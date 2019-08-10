Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $80,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 201.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 2,445,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.99 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

