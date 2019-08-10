Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solar Capital by 1,727.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 46,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,946. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $856.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

