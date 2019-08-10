Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $104,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Euronav by 3,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 463,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Euronav by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,987,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,406 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,141,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 438,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Euronav by 12.8% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,156. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on EURN. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

