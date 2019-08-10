Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $104,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Euronav by 3,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 463,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Euronav by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,987,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,406 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,141,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 438,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Euronav by 12.8% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Euronav stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,156. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.96.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.
