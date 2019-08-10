Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its stake in EZCORP by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 98,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 173,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,750. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EZPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

