Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $398,731.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

