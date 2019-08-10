Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 927,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PWR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,875. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

