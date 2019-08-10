Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 226,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,831. Qualys has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,810,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $361,706.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,627,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,165 shares of company stock worth $1,415,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 51.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

