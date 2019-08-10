QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) SVP Purchases $20,850.00 in Stock

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) SVP Christopher K. Woosley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 230,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,609.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $952.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

A number of research firms recently commented on QEP. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226,747 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

