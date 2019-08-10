Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Issued By Raymond James

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$324.14 million during the quarter.

