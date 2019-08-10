Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Reduced by Analyst

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Primo Water in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $435.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

