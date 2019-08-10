Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Generac in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE GNRC opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Generac has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,688,000 after buying an additional 969,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,945,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 386,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Generac by 110.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 114,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $5,568,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

