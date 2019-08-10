Puzo Michael J Sells 1,032 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 809,199 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

XOM opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

