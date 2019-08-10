Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 203.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Chevron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 53,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 88,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.