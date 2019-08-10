Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.22. Purple Innovation had a positive return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Megibow acquired 22,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $151,469.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Megibow acquired 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $48,412.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

