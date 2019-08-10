PTON Market Capitalization Tops $2.95 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. In the last week, PTON has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. PTON has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $31,049.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00261454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.01246119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00093014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000462 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,642,229,758 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.