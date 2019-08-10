Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $165,000 in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,361,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 173,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE RL traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $93.72. 1,111,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $93.21 and a 12 month high of $141.62.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,648,913. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

