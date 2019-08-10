Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

APH stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,233. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

