Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $84.82. 1,636,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.86. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

