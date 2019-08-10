PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.65

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPLPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $760.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.09.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

