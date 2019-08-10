ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.58, 593,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 796,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 791.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.37% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

