ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.53, approximately 4,486,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,429,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

