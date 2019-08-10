Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $131.40. 482,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $729,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,367 shares of company stock worth $13,521,049 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

