Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.96 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

