Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,938 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,063. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.