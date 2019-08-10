ProCurrency (PROC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,050.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $105,644.00 and $1,050.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.01991322 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000260 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,017,687 coins and its circulating supply is 102,942,806 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

