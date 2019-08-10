Privatix Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $13,034.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00009193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

