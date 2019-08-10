Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,588,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463,467. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.