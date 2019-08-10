Private Vista LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Vista LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 56,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $8,585,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $899.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $174.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.12.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

