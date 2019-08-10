Private Ocean LLC Sells 7,752 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. 1,017,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $80.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

