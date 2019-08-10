Private Ocean LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after purchasing an additional 605,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 127.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 429,775 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.93. 4,934,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

